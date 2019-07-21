Marvel’s ‘Avenger’s Endgame’ tops ‘Avatar’ as the highest-grossing movie of all time

(KXAN) — The heroes assembled to defeat Thanos, and now they have conquered their greatest challenge. 2019’s blockbuster epic “Avenger’s Endgame” has finally surpassed James Cameron’s “Avatar” as the highest-grossing film of all time.

Disney said in a statement released Sunday, the film has currently earned $2.79 billion in the box office, knocking Avatar’s $2.78 billion off the top spot.

Marvel and Disney made a final push for the top spot in June by re-releasing the film and adding some extra content, a tribute to Stan Lee and a teaser for the next film in the franchise, “Spider-Man Far From Home.”

Earlier in 2019, Disney purchased Fox giving it control of the Avatar franchise along with the planned sequels.

