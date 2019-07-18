Marijuana is still illegal, state leaders tell local district attorneys

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The state’s Republican leaders sent a letter to county and district attorneys Thursday telling them the state of Texas did not decriminalize small amounts of marijuana when the state passed its new hemp law.

The Texas legislature legalized hemp – with HB 1325 – during this last 140-day legislative session. Many district attorneys across the state announced after that law passed, they would not prosecute people caught with small amounts of marijuana. In short, the laboratory work to tell the difference between marijuana and hemp was too difficult and expensive.

Governor Greg Abbott, Speaker of the Texas House Dennis Bonnen, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, and Attorney General Ken Paxton, wrote to them, “Marijuana has not been decriminalized in Texas, and these actions demonstrate a misunderstanding of how H.B. 1325 works.”

Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore and County Attorney David Escamilla earlier announced she would dismiss more than 90 drug cases because of the new hemp law.

