Marble Falls teen faces criminal charges after video showing classroom assault surfaces

MARBLE FALLS, Texas (KXAN) — A high school student recorded assaulting a classmate is facing criminal charges, according to Marble Falls police.

Cell phone video from inside a Marble Falls High classroom shows a student hovered over 16-year-old Joseph Aplon as Aplon sits at his desk just before 2nd-period world history. The student then proceeds to sucker punch Aplon in the head over 30 times.

This took place during a passing period as the teacher was monitoring the hallway. Once the teacher got back the students returned to their seats as normal and no one said anything about the attack.

Aplon later went to the school’s office to report the assault. They then contacted the Marble Falls Police Department School Resource Officer who began a criminal investigation.

Marble Falls police said they conducted numerous interviews with students who say they witnessed the assault. The 16-year-old who was recorded punching Aplon was later arrested on a charge of assault with bodily injury.