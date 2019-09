AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS crews recovered the body of a man in his 30s from Lady Bird Lake Saturday in downtown.

Medics got the call to respond to the area near the downtown Austin Holiday Inn and the Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail around 5:15 p.m.

It is unclear how the man died. Austin Police Homicide Detectives are heading to the scene to investigate.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update it as more information becomes available.