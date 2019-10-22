Manor students celebrate tradition during Hispanic Heritage Festival

Students pose for a photo at Manor ISD’s first Hispanic Heritage Festival in 2018. (Photo Courtesy: Manor ISD)

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Students in Manor ISD put final touches on performances and displays Tuesday ahead of the district’s 2nd annual Hispanic Heritage Festival happening Tuesday evening.

The cultural celebration follows a month of projects and preparation around the district, from elementary to high school, all focused on tradition. It will feature performances, poetry, art, food and other

“We had a lot of people in our community that asked for it. They wanted our culture to be featured very prominently in our district,” said Meredith Roddy, Manor ISD’s multilingual programming director.

Last year’s event was so successful, she added, the district is holding this year’s celebration at a bigger venue.

The Manor Middle School mariachi class performs at the district’s first Hispanic Heritage Festival in 2018. (Photo Courtesy: Manor ISD)

The public is invited to the free event, from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Manor High School Performing Arts Center. Doors open at 6.

On KXAN News Today, a middle school mariachi class prepares for its performance Tuesday evening.