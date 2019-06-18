Police: Missing 8-year-old boy from Manor found

UPDATE: Manor Police say the missing 8-year-old has been found and is safe.

MANOR, TX (KXAN) — Manor Police are searching for a 8-year-old boy that got separated from his family at a Dollar General.

Nelson “Anthony” Sorrells went missing from his family at the Dollar General near the Wild Horse Creek subdivision on FM 973 in Manor, according to police.

Law enforcement is searching for him in the area and ask that anyone with information on his whereabouts call 911.

