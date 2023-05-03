AUSTIN (KXAN) — Manor ISD has named a new superintendent.

Dr. Robert Sormani took over as superintendent on May 1. He most recently worked for Hutto ISD, where he served as an associate superintendent. In the past he served as head of curriculum and instruction at Manor ISD.

“He is going to know in a much more intimate way, the things that could potentially work and benefit our community,” said Bobby Garcia, Manor New Technology High School principal.

Garcia has worked for Manor ISD since 2007 and said having a familiar face return to lead the district is exciting news, especially since there has been a lot of turnover over the years.

“I can tell you in my 16 years, the person who has led the district has changed 14 times,” said Garcia.

Sormani said consistency in leadership is important, so KXAN asked him how long he hopes to be in his role.

“As far as longevity here, to give you an idea, I hate moving,” said Sormani. “So, I am happy to move once to Manor and to sit here as long as possible. And if my wife has any say in the manner, my wife is going to buy her dream home and we are going to be here for a while.”

“We have some ‘A’ rated campuses and we have some campuses that have not quite gotten to that ‘A’ level,” Sormani said. “So, really developing systems that will allow that to be on all our campuses so every student no matter where they go will have a quality education.”

Manor ISD has a number of top notch programs and they offer college credit courses. However, these programs and opportunities for students depend on funding. Sormani said he’s pushing for more state funding for the district.

“Part of supporting the school system from the legislators side is funding us to the amount that is needed to educate children and provide the services families are asking for,” Sormani said.

He said creating a positive work environment for teachers is also a key to success.

“What gets people in the door is the compensation plan, but what keeps them here is how do we treat them like part of the Manor ISD family,” Sormani said.

Former superintendent Andre Spencer left the district Dec. 30, 2022, to move closer to family, the district previously said.