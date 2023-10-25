MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Manor ISD police are investigating the credibility of school shooting threats made to one of its middle schools through an anonymous social media page this week.

Chief Clarence Yarbrough said the department is aware of the social media threats made against Decker Middle School. As a result, police presence has been increased at all MISD campuses as the department continues its investigation into the threats.

In a statement, Yarbrough said “we have increased our patrol presences for all Manor ISD School Campuses at this time as well as partnering with local Law Enforcement Agencies to ensure safety of students and staff is maintained through school hours. Further information will be released at the appropriate time not to hinder the current ongoing investigation.”

The Instagram account is a page where Decker Middle School students submit anonymous confessions which are posted to the social media platform.

The posts being investigated by MISD police claim a shooting will take place at the campus this week. Another post submitted to the page also listed the names of several students that would be attacked.

According to Instagram’s community guidelines, serious threats of harm to public and personal safety are not allowed on the platform.

KXAN.com reached out to Instagram for a comment on this anonymous account but has not yet received a response.

A Manor ISD mother we spoke to asked to remain anonymous for the safety of her middle schooler.

She said one of her children showed her the account earlier this week, but it was only the other day when the shooting threat was made.

The parent said she was shocked by the threat and that more needs to be done to crack down on accounts like this.

“I was beyond angry that they are even posting this kind of stuff, because they’re just kids. They shouldn’t be doing this,” the parent said.

KXAN.com obtained a copy of an email sent to Manor ISD parents about this investigation Thursday. The district asked any one with information pertaining to the threat or any other terroristic threat to call 512-278-4398 or report it to the Manor ISD tip line.