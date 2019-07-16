Manor ISD brings reading therapy dogs to school libraries open for summer

A child pets Rouge, a therapy dog Manor ISD brought to a school library to help kids learning to read on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. (KXAN Photo/Chris Davis)

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Kids using school libraries in Manor this summer will be able to read to therapy dogs, a less stressful alternative for readers who are still learning.

Six Manor ISD school libraries are open one day each week this summer —three open on Tuesdays and three on Wednesdays. The district will bring therapy dogs to three of campuses over the next two weeks.

“Reading to a dog is so much less threatening than reading to another adult,” said Celeste Sodergren, the district’s coordinator for continuous improvement and co-coordinator of summer school and summer programs.

Tuesday from 9-10 a.m., kids can read to a Dog Alliance therapy dog at Pioneer Crossing Elementary; two libraries, Bluebonnet Trail and Oak Meadows elementary schools, will welcome dogs on Wednesday.

On KXAN News Today, how Manor ISD hopes to fill the summer reading gap that exists without a public library in the city.