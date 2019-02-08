Man wants to sue parents for giving birth to him “without consent”

A 27-year-old man and self described “anti-natalist” in Mumbai, India has gone viral after announcing a plan to sue his parents for giving birth to him without his consent.

Raphael Samuel says he didn’t ask to be born, and so he should be paid for the rest of his life.

Accoriding to BBC News, Samuel says he’s struggled to understand why we was born, since age 5.

“I was a normal kid. One day I was very frustrated and I didn’t want to go to school but my parents kept asking me to go. So I asked them: ‘Why did you have me?’ And my dad had no answer. I think if he’d been able to answer, maybe I wouldn’t have thought this way.”

Samuel says he acknowledges that it is impossible to gain consent from a person before they have been born, and is having trouble finding a lawyer to take his case. What’s worse: both of his parents are lawyers.

He maintains that the lawsuit is about the principal. “I know it’s going to be thrown out because no judge would hear it,” he said, according to the BBC. “But I do want to file a case because I want to make a point.”

Samuel shared a Facebook post, allegedly written by his mother that said “If Raphael could come up with a rational explanation as to how we could have sought his consent to be born, I will accept my fault.”