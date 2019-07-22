Man trying to light truck door handle on fire in downtown Austin arrested, affidavit says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man attempting to light a truck door handle on fire with a lighter was arrested after police found cocaine in his pocket Saturday in downtown Austin, according to an arrest affidavit.

Management from the Westin Hotel near 310 East 5th Street told police that 25-year-old Anthony Michael Vasquez was trying to light the truck door handle for about 10 minutes before officers arrived.

When police told Vasquez to stop flicking the lighter near the truck, he responded by flicking the lighter about two inches from the officer’s face, the affidavit says.

Police noted Vasquez was stumbling near the roadway and had a strong smell of alcohol on his breath.

Police placed Vasquez under arrest because no one was around to come and take care of him and was a danger to himself and others, according to the affidavit.

When police searched the 25-year-old, they found a small, bag of a white powdery substance. The substance tested positive for .2 grams of cocaine.