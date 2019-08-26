Man tried to ditch drugs he had while riding in back of police car, affidavit says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested early Saturday morning after he was found riding in a stolen car with methamphetamine in downtown Austin, according to an arrest affidavit.

After the man’s arrest, officers say he attempted to get rid of what police believe was methamphetamine that was hidden in his sock.

APD officers say, when they reviewed the police car’s camera system, they saw Edwardo Estrada, 43, moving around in the back seat of the police car. Officers saw Estrada take something from his sock and throw it onto the police car’s floorboard.

When they arrived at the police station, police saw a crystal-like substance on the plastic seat and that Estrada had removed his right sock.

Estrada has been charged with Tampering with Evidence. He was booked into Travis County Jail and is out of custody.

The stolen car had been reported stolen in late July in Round Rock.

Officers saw the stolen vehicle by HALO (High Activity Location Observation) camera at Seventh Street and Red River Street being driven toward Interstate 35 on Friday night.

The HALO camera is a live feed camera that APD employees can monitor.

The car was pulled over on the I-35 service road and East Riverside Drive. According to police, 35-year-old Kevin Kean was driving the car and was arrested.

While searching the car, police found a small white baggie with a crystal-like substance, that officers believe is methamphetamine, in a storage area near the left side of the steering wheel.

Officers also searched a blue backpack near Estrada in the front passenger seat. They found several used hypodermic needles hidden in the backpack.

Estrada was also placed under arrest for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia