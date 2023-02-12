Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Jan. 23, a man pleaded guilty to murder for a June 2019 incident. He was then sentenced to serve 36 years in state prison.

Travis County officials said 46-year-old Evan Zanders was arrested and charged with the murder of 32-year-old Guillermo Bernal Gomez on Feb. 4, 2020.

Officials said the murder took place June 23, 2019, and Zanders was indicted March 23, 2020.

“Our office is committed to holding people who commit acts of violence accountable,” said Travis County District Attorney José Garza. “We hope these convictions bring closure and peace to the victims’ families.”