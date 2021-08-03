Man taped to seat on Frontier flight after allegedly groping, assaulting flight attendants

MIAMI (WJW) – An Ohio man was taped to his seat by other passengers on a Frontier Airlines flight after allegedly assaulting and groping flight attendants on the plane.

Maxwell Berry, 22, faces three charges of battery in the case.

Maxwell Berry (Photo Credit: Miami-Dade County Police Department)

According to a report from the Miami-Dade County Police Department, Berry was on the flight from Philadelphia to Miami the afternoon of July 31.

The report states he ordered three alcoholic beverages from a flight attendant, and then brushed an empty cup against the attendant’s backside. He then allegedly spilled a new drink on his shirt and went to the bathroom, coming out shirtless.

The attendant told him to put on a shirt and helped him get a new shirt out of his carry-on.

Berry continued to walk around the plane and then groped the breasts of a second flight attendant, according to the police report. He then allegedly put his arms around the two attendants and groped their breasts.

Berry is also accused of punching a third flight attendant in the face after the attendant took over the job of monitoring the 22-year-old, asking him several times to calm down and remain seated.

A fight then ensued, and nearby passengers restrained Berry and taped him to his seat, tying him with a seatbelt extender for the rest of the flight, according to the police report.

Berry was arrested when the plane landed.

Frontier Airlines issued the following statement: