AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS took a man to the hospital after he was shot in northwest Austin on Friday.

Austin Police said responded to the call to 8536 Foxhound Trail around 9 p.m. but had no information on the suspect.

Medics took the victim to St. David’s Round Rock with serious non-life threatening injuries.

KXAN will update this with information as it becomes available.