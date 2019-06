AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police responded to a reported stabbing in the 6200 block of West William Cannon Drive in southwest Austin Sunday evening.

Austin police said the man had two stab wounds near his left shoulder. Austin-Travis County EMS medics took him to the hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

As of 7:20 p.m. Sunday, police aren’t actively looking for a suspect.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update the story as more information becomes available.