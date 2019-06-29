Man shot during SWAT standoff in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — A man is in the hospital after New Braunfels Police shot at him during a standoff Friday.

The incident happened during a SWAT situation on Clemens Avenue and West Cross Street at 11 a.m. Police say a 29-year-old man armed with a gun had locked himself in a bathroom and was refusing to come out.

The New Braunfels Police Department’s Crisis Negotiation Team was called in and negotiated with the man for about 3 hours. During talks with the suspect, residents living nearby were moved for their safety.

According to police, negotiations broke down around 1 p.m. when they went into the bathroom after smelling smoke. They say the suspect pointed a gun at them, and that’s when they fired back.

The man was taken to the San Antonio Military Center with serious injuries, but was in stable condition. No police were injured.