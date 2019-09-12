Man shot at northwest Austin apartment complex

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are investigating after a man was shot at an apartment complex in northwest Austin Wednesday night.

According to police, officers were called to the Michael at Presidio apartment complex at 13535 Lyndhurst Street around 11 p.m. after reports gunfire.

Police say a man was shot and taken to a Round Rock hospital but they did not have information about how badly he was hurt. We have reached out to Austin-Travis County EMS for that information.

Police said they detained one person at the scene but not arrest anyone.

A viewer photo sent to us showed both an EMS ambulance and a Crime Scene van at the apartment complex.