AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police say a man died after being shot early Wednesday morning on East Sixth Street in downtown Austin.

Police say officers were called to the intersection of Sixth and Trinity Streets at 2 a.m. for the report of the shooting.

Police say the man died around 2:15 a.m.

Austin-Travis County EMS confirms paramedics pronounced an adult patient dead at the scene.

Police did not say if any suspects were in custody.

This stretch of East Sixth Street, which is between Trinity Street and Neches Street, has had problems in the past.

In March, four people were shot near Sixth and Trinity during the final weekend of SXSW.

It’s also the area where the June 2021 mass shooting happened.

In November 2021, two different people were shot inside a bar on the 400 block, in two separate incidents within two weeks.