Man sentenced to 55 years after woman killed over cell phone

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was sentenced to 55 years in prison after killing a woman following an argument over a cell phone.

Alexander Holland was sentenced Thursday in the murder of Luz Munoz. She and her boyfriend were camped out at 1701 East Riverside Drive. According to court documents, on Jan. 18, 2017, Holland and another man came up to them and demanded back a cell phone he loaned her. She told him he had given it away, according to an affidavit.

“An argument led to a physical confrontation and the defendant ended up stomping and kicking the victim multiple times in the head causing her brain to swell severely,” according to a release from the Travis County District Attorney’s Office.

Munoz never recovered. Her boyfriend had a fractured eye socket.

Her boyfriend testified at the trial, along with a witness who saw the assault.