Man rushed to the hospital after stabbing at the Domain

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was rushed to the hospital early Sunday morning after a reported stabbing at the Domain in north Austin, says Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS medics were sent to the 11600 block of Rock Rose Avenue at 12:38 a.m. They responded to a call of a stabbing at the 77 Degrees Bar.

A man in his 40s suffered possible life-threatening injuries and was declared a trauma alert. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the suspect to contact them immediately.

