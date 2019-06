AUSTIN (KXAN) — A motorcycle driver was rushed to the hospital early Saturday morning after a crash in north Austin, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS said the crash occurred in the 10600 block of Topperwein Drive around 3:55a.m. One man in his 40s was injured after reportedly crashing his motorcycle into a fixed object.

The man was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical life threatening injuries. Closures are expected in the area as the scene of the crash is investigated.