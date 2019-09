Medics rescued a man Saturday after he showed signs of heat exhaustion on the Emma Long Park Turkey Creek Trail.

Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS medics were called to 1700 City Park Road to reports of a person on the trail suffering a medical issue.

UPDATE: Land Rescue at 1700 City Park Rd (Emma Long Park Turkey Creek Trail); Rescuers have made patient contact & advising an adult patient, with no complaints of trauma exhibiting symptoms of Heat Exhaustion. Patient being prepped for extraction from the trail. More to Follow.. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) September 29, 2019

Rescuers moved the patient, a man in his 40s, out of the park. He did not suffer any life-threatening injuries according to EMS.

Star Flight was initially called for the rescue, but was later called off.