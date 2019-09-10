Man rescued after boat crash on Lake Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Travis County EMS paramedics took a man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries early Tuesday morning after he crashed his boat on Lake Austin.

According to tweets from ATC-EMS, multiple paramedics, fire crews and a STARflight helicopter responded to the area near the Pennybacker bridge just before 12:30 a.m.

Rescuers found the man in the water after the boat crashed on the Lake Austin golf course.

Crews looked for a dog that was on the boat with the man but could not find the animal.