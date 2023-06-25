AUSTIN (KXAN) — A jury sentenced a man June 16 to serve 30 years in state prison in connection with an east Austin murder that occurred in May 2020.

According to court documents, 24-year-old Jeffery Wayne Garner, Jr. pleaded not guilty before his trial began.

Past KXAN reports said Garner was accused of killing 38-year-old James Lewis Allen Jr. on May 28, 2020, after an altercation.

According to court documents, Garner had a jail credit of 1,115 days, which totals a little over three years.

As of Sunday, Garner remained booked into the Travis County jail.