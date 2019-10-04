Man makes “shooting hand gestures” and verbal threats at Steiner Ranch Elementary

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) detained a man Tuesday after he was seen making shooting gestures with his hands and making verbal threats at Steiner Ranch Elementary.

Emails were sent to families explaining the incident and letting the public know that students and staff are safe.

A follow up email claims the man was the same person who was walking on Quinlan Park Road in February with a blanket over his head while talking to himself.

The email assured families that the school district is providing additional security at the school.

“Law enforcement is aware of the individual and his history of behavior, and county agencies continue to engage him regarding his actions, wrote Principal Angela Hodges, “TCSO assured us that our students are safe.”

TCSO said they detained the man, but did not arrest him, because his actions did not meet the criteria for either an arrest or for Peace Officer Emergency Detention. TCSO released the man to family members.