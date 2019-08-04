Man killed trying to cross the street in southwest Austin

(AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was killed near the intersection of US Highway 290 and William Cannon Drive early Sunday morning, as he was trying to cross the street, according to Austin police.

Police say the victim was in his 40s and was pronounced dead at the scene when first responders arrived.

“Please, please, please be aware of your surroundings. Make sure that you use cross-walks. Do not try to beat oncoming traffic. Take the time to make sure that you’re able to traverse that roadway safely,” said Sgt. Michael Crummine with APD.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the man remained at the scene, officials report.