Man killed in I-35 crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department says a man is dead after a crash involving a semi and a vehicle on southbound Interstate 35 Tuesday morning.

According to the AFD tweet, the crash happened in the 7500 block of the southbound main lanes. That’s half a mile south of William Cannon in south Austin. TxDOT said in a tweet that the southbound lanes of I-35 are closed and drivers will be detoured on the frontage road.

AFD says Austin-Travis County EMS paramedics pronounced a man dead at the scene.

Crews are currently cleaning up an oil and fuel spill.

