AUSTIN (KXAN) — Emergency medics are at the scene of a deadly crash between a pedestrian and a car in east Austin Thursday evening.

According to a tweet from Austin-Travis County EMS, the crash occurred near the intersection of Cameron Road and East St. John’s Avenue. A man in his 50s was declared dead at the scene.

Traffic delays are expected in the area.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update it as more information becomes available.