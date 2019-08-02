Man jumped out of moving car before he was hit, killed in northeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was hit and killed after he jumped out of a moving car in northeast Austin early Sunday morning.

Austin Police say Xavier Tunsun, 28, got out of a 2016 Chrysler 300 as it was headed north on Cameron Road north of U.S. Highway 183. An unknown car hit him and left. It’s not clear why Tunsun jumped out of the vehicle.

Police believe that vehicle may be gold or tan with dark wheels or no hubcaps.

Tunsun died at the scene, near the 8700 block of Cameron Road. Police are investigating the crash as a failure to stop and render aid, which is a second-degree felony.

Anyone with information about the crash should call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-3761.