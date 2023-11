AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was shot at a north Austin apartment complex early Thanksgiving morning, according to police.

Officers said this was an isolated incident that occurred at the Chase Village Apartments just after 2:00 a.m. Thursday morning. Officers are still investigating the shooting, per Austin police.

The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, police said.