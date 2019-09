AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS are reporting to the scene of a crash where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

The crash happened on S. Congress Avenue, just north of Slaughter Lane, around 8:23 p.m., according to EMS. The victim, an adult man, was pronounced dead on scene.

(KXAN/Andrew Choat)

Austin Police reported the driver stayed on the scene.

EMS is clearing the area and drivers should expect closures.

KXAN will update this story with more information as it becomes available.