AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS says a man died after getting hit by a train in south Austin late Monday night.

According to a tweet by ATCEMS, the deadly crash happened at 11:30 p.m. on Banister Lane near Garden Villa Lane.

Austin Police shut down Banister Lane. Police don’t have a time estimate of when it will reopen.

