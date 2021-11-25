Man found with multiple gun shot wounds outside Walmart

Austin Police find a man with multiple gun shot wounds in the parking lot of a Walmart near U.S. 183 and Interstate 35. (Photo by Chris Nelson)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart on Norwood Park Boulevard near U.S. 183 and Interstate 35.

Investigators say someone called 911 Wednesday night after 10:30 to report that a man was shot. When officers arrived they found him with several gun shot wounds.

Police tried to save the man while they waited for EMS medics to arrive. The victim was later taken to a hospital where he later died.

“The shooting did happen in the parking lot of the Walmart and did not happen inside,” Austin Police officer Juan Asencio said. “As of right now we don’t have great descriptions we do know there are multiple suspects.”

According to officers, the shooting happened while the store was still open. Overnight homicide investigators spent time talking to witnesses and looking over store surveillance video.