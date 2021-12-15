Man found shot, killed in Manor neighborhood

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Travis County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the department’s 12th homicide of 2021 after finding a man dead with a gunshot wound Tuesday night in Manor.

TCSO says deputies responded to a report of a person shot at 9:54 p.m. on James Garfield Street, which is near FM 973 and U.S. 290. They found a man in his 20s dead.

Detectives believe this homicide is an isolated incident.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the TCSO tip line at 512-854-1444 or

Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477).