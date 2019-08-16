Man found guilty of murdering his roommate in 2017

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Friday a jury found a man guilty of murdering his roommate two years ago, after a mistrial had been declared in the case earlier this year.

Charles Reedy, 63, pleaded “not guilty” to the charge Tuesday. In January, the case had been declared a mistrial after new photographic evidence surfaced.

Reedy had been arrested in 2017 after his roommate, 51-year-old Glen Raymond Burford, was found stabbed and in a pool of blood at a bus stop on East Seventh Street. Reedy was standing near Burford when police arrived.

Reedy was previously arrested in 2001 in connection to the murder of John Teller, but was released in 2006 after an appeal.

He was sentenced to 25 years in prison.