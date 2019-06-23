Man falls down 20-foot ravine while trying to assist other in south Austin crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man fell down a ravine in south Austin Sunday morning while trying to help people involved in a collision, according to tweets by Austin-Travis County EMS.

The crash occurred around 3:02 a.m. at the 8100 block of South Interstate Highway 35 between Slaughter Lane And West William Cannon Drive. ATCEMS says people were pinned in their vehicle due to the collision.

A bystander who was reportedly helping those involved in the crash fell 20-feet down a ravine next to the collision.

One person was taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. There is no word yet on if the person taken to the hospital was the man who fell or one of the people involved in the crash.