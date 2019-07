AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man died and two children were taken to the hospital after a crash in southeast Travis County Sunday.

The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene at Farm to Market Road 812 and Farm to Market Road 973, according to an Austin-Travis County EMS tweet at 4:35 p.m. That area is west of Circuit of the Americas.

Two children were also taken to the hospital.