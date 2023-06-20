SMPD said its looking for the driver of this silver SUV in connection with a fatal hit-and-run. (Photo: San Marcos Police Department)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A man was killed after getting hit twice by two separate vehicles in San Marcos, according to police.

Now, the San Marcos Police Department said it needs help finding one of the drivers in that fatal hit-and-run.

Police said the crash happened last Wednesday before 1:00 a.m. on State Highway 123.

SMPD said 69-year-old Lenard Green Coleman, of Nixon, Texas, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Double hit-and-runs

Based on evidence and witness statements, detectives said a delivery truck first hit Coleman. They said the driver did not stop to help him, however they’ve been identified but not charged yet.

SMPD said after that initial crash, a silver SUV came from Ebony Street, turned left on State Highway 123 and hit Coleman.

SMPD said it’s looking for the driver of this silver SUV in connection with a fatal hit-and-run. (Photo: San Marcos Police Department)

That driver also did not stop to help.

SMPD said they believe that person lives in the neighborhood where the crash happened. The department is asking the public for any information that can help identify the driver of the SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Scott at cscott@sanmarcostx.gov.