Man determined to set a world record tries to stay on toilet for 165 hours

(KXAN) — A man in Belgium was determined to get his name into the Guinness Book of World records, so he decided to sit on a toilet for 165 hours.

The toilet was set up in the middle of a local bar, which stayed open around the clock as the world record attempt continued.

He was allowed to take a five-minute break every hour, which he could accumulate over several hours to allow him to sleep.

He ultimately gave in at at the 116-hour mark but he still might get his name in the record books. Guinness says there’s no official record for sitting on a toilet.