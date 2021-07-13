Man dead, two women hurt after attack in northwest Austin

Austin Police find the body of a man inside a northwest Austin home. (Photo by KXAN photojournalist Todd Bynum)

Austin, Texas (KXAN) — Austin Police officers are looking for a man they say shot and killed another man in northwest Austin. It happened on Missel Thrush Drive near Anderson Mill Road and U.S. 183 around 10:30 p.m. Monday night.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound in the street. He died on the scene. Austin-Travis County EMS said first responders also found two women badly hurt, but they had not been shot. The two women were taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay.

Police say several people called 911 to alert them about the shooting.

Officers say the shooter knows the victims, but they did not specify their relationship. At this time police have not released a description of the shooter, but they say there is no threat to the public.

