Man and dog hit, killed by multiple vehicles crossing I-35 in south Austin

A man was hit and killed in the early morning hours of July 24, 2019 after getting hit by multiple cars. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police shut down all northbound lanes of Interstate 35 early Wednesday morning and they are expected to stay closed until after 5 a.m. or 5:30 a.m. Police say a man and his dog were hit by multiple vehicles and killed when they tried to cross the interstate near Riverside Drive.

According to Austin Police, drivers called 911 around 1:30 a.m. to report seeing a man walking on the main lanes of I-35. Shortly afterward, the man was hit. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His dog was also killed.

Police say all drivers involved stayed at the scene. Police say no there was no foul play and they don’t expect any charges to be filed.

Austin Police said the highway will remain closed until the Medical Examiner finishes, which could be as late as 5:30 a.m. Until then, all northbound drivers are being diverted to take the Riverside Drive exit.