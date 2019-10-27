Man dead, 2 in the hospital after crash near Lake Travis

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man has died and two others were taken to the hospital following a crash near Lake Travis overnight.

The crash happened at the 5600 block of FM 620 at 2:07 a.m. on Sunday, EMS said.

EMS said the man died at the scene of the crash.

Two adults involved in the incident were taken to Round Rock Medical Center with serious injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening.

For several hours, the road was closed between Quinlan Park Road and Comanche Trail, with police officers diverting traffic.

It reopened at about 8:15 a.m.