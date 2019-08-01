Man confesses to Fort Worth police about involvement in downtown Austin shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An altercation at a downtown Austin gas station ended in a shooting Tuesday night, according to Austin police.

The two victims, a 27-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man, were on their way to see a show downtown but needed to stop by the Gulf Gas Station at 717 East Seventh Street to get money for the club’s cover charge.

While walking toward the gas station, two men cut through the two victims and walked past them, according to the arrest affidavit.

The victims saw the same two men at the gas station arguing with the store clerk. As the clerk was escorting the men out of the gas station, they made eye contact and tried “sizing up” one of the victims. Both men told the victims they would “handle this later outside,” police say.

The men attempted to start a fight with the victims outside of the gas station. When one of the victims punched one of the men, the other pulled out a small handgun and fired three shots. One hit the man on the right side of his abdomen. Another shot hit the woman in the left side of the abdomen, the affidavit says.

A witness saw two men running away from the scene through the Austin Municipal Court parking lot.

On Wednesday, the Fort Worth Police Department received a call from a man wanting to confess to the shooting. The man identified himself as Bruce Wayne Washington and provided details of the shooting that weren’t publicly released, according to the affidavit.

Washington told police he felt bad and wanted to apologize to the victims.

Bruce Washington, 27, is charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and is currently in custody at the Tarrant County Correction Center. His bond is $100,000.

Police have not provided any information on the second suspect.