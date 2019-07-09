Man chased by a knife-wielding neighbor around a truck with his children inside

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A warrant was issued Saturday for the arrest of a man who reportedly chased his neighbor around a truck with a knife.

53-year-old Ricardo Isail Cruz is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second degree felony, the arrest affidavit says.

An Austin Police homicide detective wrote in an affidavit that on July 4, Cruz walked up to the truck belonging to his neighbor, Christian Garfia-Medrino at 7090 Grand Canyon Drive in northeast Austin.

Through talking with witnesses, the homicide detective wrote in the affidavit that Garfia had just arrived at the apartment complex in his truck when the incident started. He had been driving with his girlfriend and two children — ages 4 and 15– inside.

Court records say Cruz walked up to Garfia’s truck and yelled at him. Garfia got out of the truck and yelled, “What” at Cruz.

Next, Cruz pulled out a black lock blade knife and lunged at Garfia, court records say. Garfia’s girlfriend and children watched from inside the truck. His girlfriend was able to escape with one child to run into their home. Garfia told police that he was afraid for the safety of his kids and girlfriend while the chase was going on.

Cruz told police he “did not do anything” and said that he did not have a knife on his person when stopped by police. The APD detective reported that Cruz smelled of alcohol, was sweating excessively, had bulging eyes, and had pupils that were constricted.

Cruz is being held at the Travis County Jail and his bond is set at $20,000.