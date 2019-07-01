Man beat up near Austin bus stop by homeless man, affidavit says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 29-year-old homeless man is accused of beating a man near a north Austin bus stop and leaving him in a pool of blood, according to court documents.

On May 21, a couple was walking past a bus stop near the 1800 block of West Rundberg Lane at about 2 p.m., officials wrote. They noticed a man in a white T-shirt and blue jeans, later identified as Alexander John Forderer.

Forderer allegedly started yelling at the couple, demanding to know what the man’s problem was. The victim asked Forderer what he said to them, his fiancée told police. The victim said Forderer allegedly smelled of alcohol.

The suspect then allegedly got up in the victim’s face and tried to provoke him to fight, officials wrote. He started beating the man several times with his fist and knocked him unconscious.

“Forderer was observed punching and kicking (the victim) in the face and head area while (he) lay defenseless in the roadway,” police wrote in the affidavit filed in court. “(His fiancée) recalled approximately four to five kicks to (the victim’s) head by Forderer.”

A woman standing at the bus stop also told police she saw Forderer assault the victim.

“(The witness) stated she then observed the (Forderer) stand over top of the (victim) and continue to punch him at least three times while on the ground and motionless,” police wrote.

The suspect allegedly left the scene, heading eastbound on W. Rundberg Ln. with blood on his hands, pants and shirt, police wrote.

The victim was taken to hospital with multiple injuries including a brain bleed, a fractured cheekbone and contusions to both eyes which later made his vision blurry. He also needed 25 stitches to close wounds on his head. When police talked to the victim a week after the alleged assault, he told them he had few memories of the incident.

Forderer faces a second-degree felony aggravated assault charge in connection with the beating. Records show he is out of custody from the Travis County Jail.