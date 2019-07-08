Man attempting to illegally dump is arrested on assault charges

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 55-year-old man has been arrested and charged with assault after fighting with a man who was trying to stop him from illegally dumping, according to an arrest affidavit.

Four witnesses told police that Kevin A. Williams was illegally dumping in front of 2201 Tabor Court in south Austin when the victim approached him.

The victim told Williams that the residents have to pay if the trash can gets full. Williams became confrontational and asked the victim that if he did throw the trash away what was he going to do about it, the affidavit says.

The victim lit a cigarette and Williams told him “if the cigarette touched him, he would choke him.” The smoke reportedly got in Williams’ face and he used both hands to choke the victim, according to the affidavit.

Upon arrival, police saw Williams and the victim fighting on the ground, the affidavit says.

At last check, Williams is out on bond from Travis County Jail.