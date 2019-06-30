Man arrested in downtown Austin after allegedly pulling a gun on people

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested in downtown Austin Friday morning after allegedly pulling a gun on people in two separate incidents, according to the arrest affidavit.

Police were dispatched to 500 Cesar Chavez around 9 a.m. The caller said a man had pulled a gun on them. The suspect was described as a black man wearing a light blue shirt and dark colored shorts. Police say the suspect’s description matched a suspect from similar calls on Thursday. Those callers also said the suspect pulled a gun on them.

Officers were able to locate the suspect, identified as 40-year-old Montrell McCoy, walking westbound on East Cesar Chavez. Police said, due to the nature of the call, the suspect was approached with weapons drawn.

Police say they gave McCoy verbal commands to get on his knees and raise his arms, with which he complied. Officials said that when asked if he was carrying a weapon, McCoy would not respond.

After a search, a loaded Glock 22 caliber handgun was found in a black gym bag McCoy had with him when he was detained.

The victim who made the call said she had passed McCoy on the street and he began cursing at her. She said he pulled the gun out of the gym bag but did not point it at her.

According to police, McCoy had several prior arrests including assault on a peace officer. McCoy was arrested on charges of possession of a fire arm by a convicted felon.