Man arrested in downtown Austin accused of causing over $3K in damage to cars

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man arrested Friday is accused of causing over $3,400 worth of property damage before assaulting a man who tried to stop him, according to an arrest affidavit from Austin police.

The arresting officer said a witness approached him around 2 a.m. in the 600 block of Rio Grande Street. The witness told the officer she just saw several people attacking a man in an alley.

When police arrived at the scene they found several men standing around another man who was later identified as 22-year-old Milton Heyliger. They then learned Heyliger was caught allegedly damaging cars and the other men were trying to stop him.

Police found three vehicles that had received extensive damage in the area:

The first was a black 2013 Range Rover. Its windshield was shattered with a basketball-sized dent in it. Its front passenger window was also shattered. The cost of the repairs for the car was estimated to be around $1,389.99.

The second was a 2014 Kia which had its front windshield completely shattered. The cost of the repairs for the car was estimated to be around $399.99.

The third was a 2017 Maserati. The vehicle also had its front windshield shattered with a basketball-sized dent. The cost of the repairs for the car was estimated to be around $1,659.99.

Investigators viewed the security footage from the nearby Club Rio. Police say the footage showed Heyliger picking up a stanchion and walking towards a Range Rover, then smashing its windshield and front passenger window. They said Heyliger then walked off camera towards the Kia and Maserati.

An employee at Club Rio told police he was told someone was damaging cars outside the club. He said he tried to stop and restrain Heyliger when he was punched repeatedly in the face and struck in the hand with an unknown object causing it to swell.

Heyliger was detained and arrested. He was charged with criminal mischief and assault with bodily injury. He also faces a combined $8,000 bond.