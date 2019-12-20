Man arrested in connection with shooting death of man at Pflugerville gas station

Breaking News
(KXAN Photo: Todd Bynum)

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A man was arrested Thursday on a capital murder charge in connection to the death of a man shot and killed last month at a Pflugerville gas station.

U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in San Antonio arrested Dominic Nicholson, 42.

On Nov. 14 at 8:46 p.m., police responded to a shooting at a gas station at 17511 Schultz Lane and found Germichael Perry-Moses lying in the parking lot. He had multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

Pflugerville police say they are continuing to investigate the case.

